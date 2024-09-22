Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.73

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 427110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $700.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $422,310.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,397.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 379.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.