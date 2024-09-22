abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 558,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 330,012 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.92.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.
