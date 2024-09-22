Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 286,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,300,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.