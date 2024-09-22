TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 1,236,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,625,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

