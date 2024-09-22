Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 4.7%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 124,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 71,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.