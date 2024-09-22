Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 642,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 543,938 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knowles by 43.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

