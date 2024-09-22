PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.68

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 1216970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 255,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.