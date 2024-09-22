Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 312,406 shares.The stock last traded at $19.34 and had previously closed at $19.43.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
