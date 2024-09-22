StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.79. 1,086,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,405,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in StoneCo by 204.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,787 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,777,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.