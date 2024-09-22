Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 4% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.75. 75,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 304,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 114,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

