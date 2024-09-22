Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.52 and last traded at $70.52. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

