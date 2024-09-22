Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 4.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 444,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,197,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCI. JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,174,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

