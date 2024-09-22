Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Up 3%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.43. 931,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,776,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

