Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 287,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,037,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

