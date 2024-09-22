Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 287,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,037,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
