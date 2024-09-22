Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Up 3.5%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.85. 213,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,054,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

