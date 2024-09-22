Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 3.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $54.68. 120,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 510,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,995 shares of company stock worth $5,218,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

