Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 3.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)'s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $54.68. 120,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 510,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,995 shares of company stock worth $5,218,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

