JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 46,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 34,287 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $94.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

