Critical Review: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and U Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.95 billion 1.83 $129.26 million $4.97 23.16 U Power $2.78 million 7.60 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dorman Products and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 8.75% 15.97% 8.24% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorman Products and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $113.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than U Power.

Risk & Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats U Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides air tanks, shock absorbers, and air springs; transmission control modules, variable geometry timing actuators, and other control modules and sensors; new control arms, suspension components, door lock actuators, and handles for electric vehicles; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It markets its products under the DORMAN, DORMAN OE FIX, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

