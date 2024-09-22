Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 25,613 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $901.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.