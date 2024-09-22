Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 34,880 shares.The stock last traded at $30.52 and had previously closed at $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPB shares. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

