Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday. 31,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session's volume of 31,915 shares. The stock last traded at $35.05 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Piper Sandler lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $611.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

