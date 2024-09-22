Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.39. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 104 shares.

Studio City International Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.