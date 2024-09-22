Head-To-Head Analysis: Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Shiseido has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.37 $153.49 million $0.17 139.53 Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.20 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 1.03% 1.54% 0.77% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shiseido beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

