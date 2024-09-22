State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,865 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

