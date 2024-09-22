State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 74,567 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,567 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,442 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.25 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $728.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

