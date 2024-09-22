State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,811 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.31%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

