Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.