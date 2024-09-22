Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,392,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,754.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $708.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

