Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68,328 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.