Amalgamated Bank Sells 18 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,473.01 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,696.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8,826.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8,074.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

