Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.