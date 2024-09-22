Amalgamated Bank Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $258.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.