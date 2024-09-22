Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.