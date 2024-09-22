Amalgamated Bank Acquires 14,323 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $60,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 192.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

