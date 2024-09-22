Amalgamated Bank Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

