DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DTE Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

