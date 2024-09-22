Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 154.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.