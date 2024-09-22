State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 28.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

ExlService Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

