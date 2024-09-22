Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,526.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,749.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,526.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.