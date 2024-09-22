Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 160,197 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

