Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

