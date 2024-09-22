State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 59,901 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,901 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

