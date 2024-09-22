Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

