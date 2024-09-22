Estabrook Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Linde by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.30. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

