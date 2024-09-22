Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $560,000 Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,438,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 178.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.