CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 162,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 895,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

