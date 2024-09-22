STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Down 3.8%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.90. 521,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,796,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.