Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Williams Trading lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

