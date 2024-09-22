Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 313,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 296,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,730,000 after acquiring an additional 187,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Embecta by 87.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

EMBC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $900.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

