Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $473,000 Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,850,098.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.